Dancing With The Stars Really Wants Sean Spicer & Please Let Him Say Yes

Following his resignation, former press secretary Sean Spicer was last seen lugging a mini fridge down the White House driveway. And Americans everywhere are now clamoring to know what's next for the man who's best known for mispronouncing the names of world leaders, telling the press corps to raise their hands like big boys and girls, speaking to reporters from among the bushes, and asserting that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
Where does one go from there? In Spicer's case, the next stop may be Dancing With the Stars. He met with numerous television executives during a recent trip to New York City and word on the street is that ABC would love to have Spicer compete for the mirrorball.
We can't even imagine what Spicer's dance moves would look like, but we'd venture a guess it would be entertaining. (Never forget Secretary of Energy Rick Perry's ill-fated cha-cha number on the reality show.)
If Spicer does join Dancing With the Stars, Zach Braff has bragging rights for calling it on the very same day the press secretary resigned.
Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017
In January 2016 Spicer himself tweeted that he's not especially skilled at dancing, but that only makes us want him to join Dancing With the Stars even more.
I have a hard time singing or dancing -- just not very artistic in general https://t.co/OnvSrxBxQO— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 1, 2016
Spicer is currently in high demand among TV networks who hope he'll share insider knowledge about the Trump administration sooner rather than later. In addition to ABC, he met with executives from NBC, CBS, and Fox News during his time in Manhattan.
Whether or not Spicer will bust some dance moves on TV remains to be seen. When asked about a potential stint on Dancing With the Stars, he declined to comment. An ABC rep told Page Six "we don’t comment on casting."
Sure, it seems doubtful that Spicer will bring home a mirrorball. But as the Trump administration has proven time and time again, anything is possible.
