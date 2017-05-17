HGTV stars may show viewers the ropes when it comes to flipping homes for cash, renovating a place to up its value, and what houses look like in different countries, but those same stars are also making bank thanks to their notoriety and popularity. E! News reports that HGTV's most notable personalities are raking in big bucks thanks to their shows, but plenty more comes from side gigs and other special projects.
Not surprisingly, the Property Brothers have the top spot when it comes to net worth. Thanks to their long-running show and all of its spin-offs — six, to be exact — E! News reports that the dynamic duo's collective net worth hovers between $5 and 10 million. Chalk that up to 32 years in the business, 2 million viewers, and two book deals.
Who takes the second spot, in terms of viewership, that would be House Hunters. But even though the series has 1,700 episodes, there's no actual star, so there's no net worth to report. So, the real second place goes to Love it or List It. Together, the show's hosts earn $7 million. That lower figure may be due to Hillary and David's singular book deal and less hectic schedule. While the Property Brothers rack up over 100 on-camera appearances each year, Love it or List It's hosts only have 16.
What about the Fixer Upper and Flip or Flop, HGTV's other big shows? While those hosts don't hit the $10 million mark, their net worths are nothing to balk at, either. Chip and Joanna rake in about $5 million a year. That's sure to skyrocket soon, however, since they have the highest viewership on the network, at 4.3 million. That's over double the number that Jonathan and Drew have. Sorry, boys. As for Tarek and Christina, they pull in $4 million. So while you're watching these hosts knock down walls and adding wraparound porches, know that they're kicking back with huge paychecks at the end of the day.
