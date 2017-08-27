According to People, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have joined Dancing With The Stars. And, yes, they will be competing against one another.
The 25th season of the reality TV series already boasts a cast list that includes HGTV's "Property Brother" Drew Scott and Total Divas star Nikki Bella. Now it will also include the Lacheys. But whose moves will go further in the competition is anyone's guess.
Of course, a little competitive spirit won't fracture this strong celebrity couple, who wed in 2011 and have three children together (Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix). In fact, Nick proved just how strong their bond was when he dug through garbage to fetch his wife's missing wedding band.
"This is true love after 6 years of marriage," joked Nick on Instagram. "Digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife's missing wedding ring!! #success"
The Lacheys will be in good company when they join Dancing With The Stars, which premieres on September 18 on ABC. While professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got married after spending time together on the series, already-wed couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega hit the DWTS stage as competitors during season 21. (Alexa made it to sixth place, but Carlos went all the way to the semi-finals.)
The real question, of course, is who Nick and Vanessa's kids will root for. Will they take turns each work cheering on mom and dad, or will they come up with some other system so that their parents receive equal support? Will there be Team Nick and Team Vanessa shirts that could also double as Bachelor breakup merch? We'll keep our eyes peeled on Instagram.
