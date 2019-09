Kendall & Kylie Jenner Have A Look-A-Like Cousin Who’s Also A Model

If you thought there would be no more new Jenner/Kardashian women left to invade the media world (well, until Penelope and North grow up at least) then we've got some news for you! It turns out, Kendall Jenner isn’t the only model in Kris Jenner’s family. Meet Natalie Zettel , the 18-year old daughter of Kris' sister Karen Houghton, who bears more than a passing resemblance to her cousins Kendall and Kylie.