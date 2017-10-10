Chance The Rapper Live-Streamed His Interaction With Police During A Traffic Stop

Across the country, football players continue to take a knee during the national anthem to peacefully protest police brutality and systemic racism. Though some have claimed the demonstrations are disrespectful to the flag and to those who serve in the military, many maintain that the actions are highlighting a very real fear that people, specifically Black people, feel when they come in contact with law enforcement officers.
Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper gave his fans an up-close look into just how scary those experiences can be when he live-streamed a traffic stop.
According to People, Chance was driving in Chicago on Sunday with Kirsten Corley and their daughter Kensli, when a police officer pulled them over. Before the officer approached the window, Chance pulled out his phone and started streaming on Instagram Story, telling Corley that, "I'm not playing around."
Advertisement
"Just want y'all to be here in case it gets out of hand," he said into the camera. "Should be good though. Should be straight. I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge — but, you know, you can't be too careful...policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive."
He continued to say that the three of them had just left church and didn't have weapons or drugs in the vehicle. People reports they ultimately only received a warning for a moving violation, but it's chilling to imagine the kinds of emotions Chance and Corley may have been feeling throughout the encounter.
Chance's recordings come just weeks after rapper Cardi B shared her experience with the NYPD, who alleged put her in a chokehold after she and her cousin got into a confrontation with another driver. She expressed that the run-in "really fucked with [her] head" and "really hurt her."
Advertisement