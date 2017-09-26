This #TakeAKnee Protests Shows We Aren't As Divided As You Think

It's important to understand that Texas, the home of the Cowboys, is a traditionally Republican state that awarded their electoral votes to Donald Trump; the state's voters voted for him over Hillary Clinton by an almost 9-point margin. It is not an "elite liberal" coastal state — it's a red state with a few spots of blue. And yet we saw the Cowboys stand together against police brutality, and stand in support of Kaepernick's message that Black lives do matter. It's a testament to the fact that our country is not as divided as Trump would suggest — if it could happen in Texas, it can happen anywhere.