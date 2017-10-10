Jenna Dewan Tatum Shared The Most Awesome Mommy & Me Moment

In what is going down as the coolest bring your daughter to work day, ever, Jenna Dewan Tatum shared a clip of her sweet kiddo, Everly, joining her at dance rehearsal. Only it wasn't just a run-of-the-mill practice session, it was preparation for Janet Jackson's Hollywood Bowl performance. Cool moms, step aside, because showing your daughter the moves to "Rhythm Nation" is about as cool as it gets.
People reports that Tatum was among a select group of dancers that joined Jackson onstage at the Bowl in a sort of rhythmic retrospective. In addition to her regular crew, she invited a bevy of dancers that she had worked with in the past, creating a sort of multi-generational super group. Together, they performed the now-iconic moves to "Rhythm Nation." (Tatum appeared in two of Jackson's videos: "All For You" and "Doesn't Really Matter.")
Advertisement
It looks like Everly sat in on the rehearsal, but as Tatum's video shows, she wanted to be part of the show, too. In the clip, Everly rushes her mom and clings to her legs as she practices the moves. Somehow, Tatum manages to keep going (sort of), proving that the show really must go on, even if it's just practice.
"Mom life last night," she captioned the short video.
Tatum gave fans a sneak peek at the special performance on Instagram, too. She explained that working with Janet is something that she'll never forget and she recognized that it put her in some rarified company.
"Generations of Janet kids brought together…!" Tatum wrote alongside a group photo posted before the show. "Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon."
Everly didn't manage to snag a spot on the troupe over the weekend, but a few more sessions with mom will see her sashaying with the best of them in no time at all.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement