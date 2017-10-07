Frances Bean Cobain Had A Near-Death Experience — & It Changed Everything

I've avoided talking about this because telling strangers struck me as a fruitless endeavor. But enough time has gone by to where I've sat with what this experience should mean on the grand scale of living my day to day life. So here it goes : A week ago on September 30th I boarded Air France flight A380 (the irony being I changed my previously booked flight to this one that very day, so I could get home earlier.) This would act as the moment that would alter everything I thought I knew. I have woken up everyday for the past week just grateful to wake up. When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life. I would no longer indulge in societal cliches & I would let the people I love know how much I love them everyday. Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul / mind / body / spirit. So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane "crippling" anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me. As you were - FBC

