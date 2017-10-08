Frances Bean Cobain Had A Near-Death Experience — & It Changed Everything

Erin Donnelly
Last week news broke that an Air France A380 plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada following significant engine damage. What we're just finding out is that artist and model Frances Bean Cobain, the 25-year-old daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, was among the more than 500 people on board.
I've avoided talking about this because telling strangers struck me as a fruitless endeavor. But enough time has gone by to where I've sat with what this experience should mean on the grand scale of living my day to day life. So here it goes : A week ago on September 30th I boarded Air France flight A380 (the irony being I changed my previously booked flight to this one that very day, so I could get home earlier.) This would act as the moment that would alter everything I thought I knew. I have woken up everyday for the past week just grateful to wake up. When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life. I would no longer indulge in societal cliches & I would let the people I love know how much I love them everyday. Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul / mind / body / spirit. So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane "crippling" anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me. As you were - FBC

"I've avoided talking about this because telling strangers struck me as a fruitless endeavour," Cobain wrote. "But enough time has gone by to where I've sat with what this experience should mean on the grand scale of living my day-to-day life.
"So here it goes: A week ago on September 30th I boarded Air France flight A380 [ed. note: the plane make was A380; the actual flight number was 66] — the irony being I changed my previously booked flight to this one that very day, so I could get home earlier. This would act as the moment that would alter everything I thought I knew. I have woken up every day for the past week just grateful to wake up.
"When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life. I would no longer indulge in societal clichés and I would let the people I love know how much I love them every day.
"Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my Grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul/mind/body/spirit. So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane 'crippling' anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me. As you were."
Cobain's photos show the damage to the engine. Thankfully, none of the passengers or flight crew members were injured, though the safety of the superjumbo jet has since been called into question.
Many of Cobain's followers offered words of support and shared how their own near-death experiences changed their outlook on life.
To quote one fan: "Very touching report, Ms Cobain. I'm happy you made it to write it down."
