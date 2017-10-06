Racks of sweaters, pumpkin-flavored foods, changing leaves; everything that's peaking right now would point to the swing of fall. But while we don't have to wait any longer for the best parts of the season to begin, we're still a few weeks away from fall's biggest occasion: Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Hey, it's never too soon to start thinking about the holiday gifting season! If waiting around for the big sales has you a little antsy, this weekend may be a small salvation.
While not an official holiday across the country, Columbus Day still serves as a three-day weekend for many folks. And we all know retailers wouldn't dare skip out on taking advantage of a good ol' holiday weekend. So whether they're disguised as friends and family sales, midseason sales, or serve it to you straight, we've found the best discounts that will scratch that shopping itch until Thanksgiving.