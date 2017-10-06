Racks of sweaters, pumpkin-flavored foods, changing leaves; everything that's peaking right now would point to the swing of fall. But while we don't have to wait any longer for the best parts of the season to begin, we're still a few weeks away from fall's biggest occasion: Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Hey, it's never too soon to start thinking about the holiday gifting season! If waiting around for the big sales has you a little antsy, this weekend may be a small salvation.