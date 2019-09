Britney Spears Shares Hopeful Post As She Returns To Her Las Vegas Residency

Of course, Britney Spears was not the only celebrity that spoke out after the shooting . Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting took place, wrote on Instagram , "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night." Lin Manuel Miranda , a composer and performer who certainly understands the healing power of music, tweeted, "Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas. Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday." Also among the many musicians who publicly shared their reactions was Steve Aoki, who posted on Instagram to say , "Music is something that brings people together and should never be something that we are afraid to enjoy with each other." Spears seems to be embodying that idea by continuing her residency in Las Vegas with high hopes.