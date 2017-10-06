Britney Spears Shares Hopeful Post As She Returns To Her Las Vegas Residency

Just ten days after the tragic shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Britney Spears will pick her Las Vegas Residency back up.
The final performances in her Piece Of Me residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas have long been set to begin on 11th October, and despite the devastating events that recently took place near by, the singer wants her fans to know that the shows will still go on. Last night, Spears shared a photo of herself on stage in Planet Hollywood's Axis Auditorium. In the picture, the 35-year-old is looking fierce in red, while striking a pose among her backup dancers and plenty of fog. She gave the picture an uplifting caption that read, "We'll get through this together. See you Wednesday #VegasStrong."
Advertisement
Yesterday's Instagram post wasn't the first time Britney Spears shared a message about the Las Vegas shooting. Monday morning, she shared a black and white photo of the city lights at night that had the words "pray for Las Vegas" typed over it. Accompanying the photo, she tweeted, "Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers #PrayForLasVegas."
Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers ? #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017
Of course, Britney Spears was not the only celebrity that spoke out after the shooting. Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting took place, wrote on Instagram, "My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night." Lin Manuel Miranda, a composer and performer who certainly understands the healing power of music, tweeted, "Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas. Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday." Also among the many musicians who publicly shared their reactions was Steve Aoki, who posted on Instagram to say, "Music is something that brings people together and should never be something that we are afraid to enjoy with each other." Spears seems to be embodying that idea by continuing her residency in Las Vegas with high hopes.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement