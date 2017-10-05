How To Save $$ On Your Favorite High-End Skin Products Next Week

When it comes to spending money on beauty, people tend to employ a high-low approach. You might find yourself shopping the drugstore for mascara or lipstick. But skin care? That's a very different story. There are exceptions, of course, but plenty of consumers choose to invest in pricier face creams, serums, and treatments. But this weekend, SkinStore is having a special sale that makes the splurge a little more justifiable.
Starting Monday, the online retailer is having a 20% off sale off its best-selling, celeb-endorsed brands — including Caudalie, Jurlique, Vichy, and more. All you have to do is load up your cart and use the coupon code "FF20" at checkout. As for where to start? We suggest with this roundup of our favorite picks — ahead.