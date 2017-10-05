Olivia Pope Has Become The Lover Your Parents Warned You About

We can’t forget that in addition to his official titles, Jake is still an operative for B613, which makes Olivia his boss. Given the high stakes of their organization, it’s safe to say that this is a power imbalance. Another red flag. When Jake undermines a decision that Olivia makes about the status of a compromised spy behind enemy lines, she cuts off their strictly physical relationship. According to her, Jake has gotten too comfortable. What she really means is that the terms of sleeping with her require complete obedience and subservience. And this is perhaps the biggest red flag of them all. Your partner should not leverage your sexual relationship against you at work.