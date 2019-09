Olivia Pope Has Become The Lover Your Parents Warned You About

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is on top of the world in the new, and final, season of Scandal. In the season premiere , we see her running things as the White House Chief of Staff under Mellie Grant’s (Bellamy Young) administration. Pope is simultaneously serving as command of B613, the same undercover government agency that she spent so much time trying to dismantle when her father was in charge of it. But she only trusts herself to do both of these jobs properly. She has finally tipped the scales just right so that she holds all the cards. It’s the Olivia Pope we always knew she was capable of becoming — a woman on top. And all of her professional success really only leaves one question for viewers: who is Liv choosing to spend her time on top of?