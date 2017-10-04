Welcome to final lap of Scandal, fair Gladiators. The beginning of the end is finally here for the jewel in the Shondaland crown, as the primetime soap will kick off its seventh and final season on Thursday, October 5. Yes, really, the trials, tribulations, and wine bottles of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) are truly coming to an end.
As an ABC suds-fest with a side of political machinations, Scandal has gone through more storylines over six seasons than most series tackle in a decade. Last year alone saw a presidential assassination, drone warfare, a brand new shadowy, murder-y organization, and an alternative universe episode. Clearly, Scandal season 6 was a lot.
To help you jog your memory before season 7 debuts, we put together a gallery explaining where season 6 finale “Transfer Of Power” left D.C.'s Gladiators and monsters. Click through for the Olivia Pope & Associates (And Lovers) reminder even the most obsessed fan would need. Then, get the red wine and pop corn ready, because it's Scandal time.
