In a world of YouTube makeup tutorials and Facebook live videos, it's hard to stand out. But when Lauren Frank, an independent sales rep for Younique Cosmetics, asked her boyfriend to (literally) lend her a hand for the "Not My Arms" makeup challenge — we couldn't look away.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Frank posted the video as part of a series of live streams for her Facebook page. During the tutorial, her S.O. Hank attempted to blindly apply her makeup — and that's when things went south. "Before the live started, we both said and agreed that he was going to actually try to do a good job,” Frank told the publication. “I was really unsure of what my makeup was going to turn out like, and I was really unsure of whether or not the video would even be funny.”
Advertisement
We're here to tell you: It's funny as hell. But to get the full effect, you really have to watch it for yourself.
Not my arms challenge w da boyfriend ?? Feel free to share ??Posted by LP Beauty on Saturday, September 30, 2017
The look comes together around the 30-minute mark, when Frank's boyfriend applies the liquid lipstick. The result: a mess of matte pink color. After 45 minutes of application, the final look resembles something between a Jackson Pollock and Picasso painting. More than 20,000 views later, the couple has become a viral sensation.
Frank assures her viewers that this tutorial is feasible for anyone. "You can have a look like this, too. All you have to do is rewatch this video. It’s a full tutorial of this look. It’s gonna go viral probably," she said jokingly.
Little did she know.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement