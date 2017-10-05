Lauren Jauregui Calls Out Radio Station For Accusing Her Of Self-Identifying As Latinx Because It's Trendy
Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui is the latest star to clap back at accusations that she's not actually Latinx and is only identifying as such because it's trendy. People reports that the singer posted numerous comments to Twitter defending her right to self-identify as Latinx after Happy FM, a Spanish radio station, accused her of falsely claiming Latinx heritage.
"An article based off of opinion. I feel Latina because I was born in a Latin family. I speak the language, I cook the food," read one tweet, which Jauregui composed in Spanish. "I have been part of the Latino community in Miami since I was born; I have always had them around me. Anyone could tell you that."
Un artículo sobre opinion. YO me siento latina porque naci en una familia Latina. Háblo la idioma, cocino la comida https://t.co/ttdCWn1v9S— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 3, 2017
he sido parte de la comunidad Latina en Miami desde cuando nací; siempre los he tenido al redor de me. Te lo puede decir cualquiera persona https://t.co/ttdCWn1v9S— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 3, 2017
que vive en Miami que aunque no tendrias ni sangre Latino (lo qual yo TENGO porque mi mama y todos mis abuelos nacieron en CUBA) https://t.co/ttdCWn1v9S— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 3, 2017
ACTUAL, pero NADIE me puede decidir MIS raizes. Ni me puedes decidir que no debo declarárlo porque no me trato como me quieres. GRACIAS?? https://t.co/ttdCWn1v9S— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 3, 2017
Jauregui was born in Miami. Her parents are both Cuban, and her mother escaped the island nation when Fidel Castro came to power. The Spanish radio station wrote that Jauregui, along with other stars, cannot consider themselves Latinx since they weren't born in a Latinx country and that having a relative or being part of a Latinx community isn't enough.
"I know that when they see me, they see me as a little white girl that you cannot imagine being Latina. but NOBODY can tell me what MY roots are," she added.
Jauregui continued, asking the station if it would say the same thing about DACA recipients, who came to America with their parents. People notes that after Jaurengui's tweets went live, the station said that it was simply publishing one opinion and that she was free to state her own opinion in response. It has not issued an apology and adds that the post was intended to start a conversation.
"Many point [their fingers] at Bella Thorne or Lauren Jauregui as examples of stars who have jumped 'on the bandwagon' of what is trending, which is the Latin market," Happy FM wrote on its website, according to People. "There are people who find that having a Latino relative doesn’t make you part of the community; that you are [a part of the community] when you were born in that country, you have defended your rights there and you may have even moved to the United States. Those who support this thought believe that if you weren’t born in the country, you can't consider yourself Latina."
Jauregui joins actors Gina Rodriguez and Riverdale's Camila Mendes, who have both recently come under fire for the same reason.
