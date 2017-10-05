If you live a vegan lifestyle, it's pretty likely that McDonald's doesn't top your list of favorite fast food places. After all, it's the chain best known for its Big Mac, a burger which doesn't exactly work sans meat or dairy. However, before you totally write McDonald's off as being a place where a vegan can't get a decent sandwich, the company's recent endeavor might change your tune. According to Food & Wine, McDonald's has introduced a vegan burger, and it could be just the thing to get vegans to stay for lunch.
The burger is appropriately called the McVegan, and right now, it's only being served on a trial basis in Tampere, Finland from October 4 through November 21. If you're in the United States hoping to get your hands on one of these new sandwiches, that's not amazing news, but it does mean that the company is making an effort to expand to a vegan demographic.
The burger is reportedly made with a soy patty and includes many of the toppings you'll find on a Big Mac, like lettuce and tomato. However, there's no cheese (not even of the cashew variety) on top of this burger.
McDonald's is hardly the first company attempting to widen its vegan options. Chipotle now offers the tofu-based Sofritas, an alternative to beef or chicken, for use in burritos, tacos, and bowls. White Castle's new Black Bean Slider is also perfect for vegans. Umami Burger also recently introduced the Impossible Burger, a burger with an incredibly meat-like consistency, which can be made vegan by removing the cheese and sauce.
McDonald's may have a long way to go before it's as vegan-friendly as, say, Veggie Grill, but hey...at least they're trying?
