We're Betting On Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, To Be The Next Big Model

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included images of Meadow provided to Refinery29 without permission. We have deleted the photographs below and have updated the copy to reflect this.
Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is continuing to prove that she’s happy, healthy, and thriving after her father’s sudden death in 2013. In July, she returned to social media, posting a picture for the first time since 2015. In the photo, she was sitting outside, shielding her eyes, and commenters were excited to see that she was doing well. Just last month, Meadow uploaded a childhood image where she appears to be dancing with her father, and captioned it: “In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD!”
But that's not all she's up to — turns out, the 5'9" 18-year-old is currently signed with Women Management, the same agency that reps the likes of Behati Prinsloo, Daphne Groeneveld, and Hanne Gaby Odiele. That, partnered with the fact that her pedigree carries quite the mainstream legacy (similar to the celebrity offspring turned models before her), means Meadow just might be fashion's next big thing. Because if the likes of Kendall Jenner, the Hadids, the Baldwins, and the Gerbers have taught us anything, it's that being famous from birth is a pretty fail-proof way to get your foot in the door.
Though she hasn't made her official modeling debut just yet, her online portfolio includes test shots by photographers Ogata Saito, Juankr Zorrilla, and Alejandro Martin Lorenzo. And sure, she may not have a Models.com profile just yet, which kind of means you've made it, but we have a feeling — given the aforementioned trend of celebrity spawn on the runway — that her career is just about to take off. Kaia Gerber, spring 2018 may have been your season, but come fall 2018, eyes may be on Meadow Walker.
