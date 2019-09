We're Betting On Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, To Be The Next Big Model

But that's not all she's up to — turns out, the 5'9" 18-year-old is currently signed with Women Management , the same agency that reps the likes of Behati Prinsloo, Daphne Groeneveld, and Hanne Gaby Odiele. That, partnered with the fact that her pedigree carries quite the mainstream legacy (similar to the celebrity offspring turned models before her), means Meadow just might be fashion's next big thing. Because if the likes of Kendall Jenner, the Hadids, the Baldwins, and the Gerbers have taught us anything, it's that being famous from birth is a pretty fail-proof way to get your foot in the door.