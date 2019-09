Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, Just Made Her Modelling Debut

Now, Walker is working with designer Arianne Elmy , who uses her clothing to remind people to "question society and themselves, analysing what they are wearing, how it should be worn, how it feels, and how it relates to their daily successes and obstacles.” For her first-ever modelling gig (the first of many, we presume), she's seen wearing Elmy’s white oversized ruffle top , priced at $385 (£292). Considering the brand “encourages women to feel beautiful and striking as they wear something different,” we’d say this is branding done right.