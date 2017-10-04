Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, Just Made Her Modelling Debut

"When stylist Michael Rosenberg reached out to me about collaborating on this project with Meadow Walker, I knew it was the perfect fit," designer Arianne Elmy tells Refinery29. "Not only is she a stunning girl, but she also embodies a genuine 'do good' character. I admire the ethereal spirit captured in her photos. She barely uses social media, which I find refreshing. She’s the ultimate Arianne Elmy girl with a little bit of mystery."