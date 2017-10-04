Paul Walker’s Daughter, Meadow, Just Made Her Modelling Debut

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is continuing to prove that she’s happy, healthy, and thriving after her father’s sudden death in 2013. In July, she returned to social media, posting a picture for the first time since 2015. In the photo, she was sitting outside, shielding her eyes, and commenters were excited to see that she was doing well. Just last month, Meadow uploaded a childhood image where she appears to be dancing with her father, and captioned it: “In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD!”
Now, Walker is working with designer Arianne Elmy, who uses her clothing to remind people to "question society and themselves, analysing what they are wearing, how it should be worn, how it feels, and how it relates to their daily successes and obstacles.” For her first-ever modelling gig (the first of many, we presume), she's seen wearing Elmy’s white oversized ruffle top, priced at $385 (£292). Considering the brand “encourages women to feel beautiful and striking as they wear something different,” we’d say this is branding done right.
"When stylist Michael Rosenberg reached out to me about collaborating on this project with Meadow Walker, I knew it was the perfect fit," designer Arianne Elmy tells Refinery29. "Not only is she a stunning girl, but she also embodies a genuine 'do good' character. I admire the ethereal spirit captured in her photos. She barely uses social media, which I find refreshing. She’s the ultimate Arianne Elmy girl with a little bit of mystery."
The 5'9" 18-year-old is currently signed with Women Management; her online portfolio includes test shots by photographers Ogata Saito, Juankr Zorrilla and, Alejandro Martin Lorenzo. And though she doesn't have a Models.com profile just yet, we have a feeling — given the continued trend of celebrity spawn on the runway — that her career is just about to take off. Kaia Gerber, spring 2018 may have been your season, but we have a feeling come fall 2018, eyes will all be on Meadow Walker.
