This Woman Wore Her Fake Tan To A Workout — & It Went Horribly Wrong

Sometimes, it feels like there aren't enough hours in the day to complete your entire checklist. Between working out, running errands, and hanging out with friends — there's little time left to take care of you. That's why multi-tasking is key: Shaving your legs while catching up on last week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians; applying your makeup with one hand and scrolling through emails with the other.
This is probably why Eve (or @Evemallonxx as she's known on Twitter) thought she could work on her fake tan while working on her fitness at the same time. Little did she know, life had other plans. Instead of ending the day with a subtle glow, Eve's workout leggings rubbed up against the self tan and left an imprint of the Adidas logo down her leg. Naturally, Eve took to Twitter to post her hilarious mishap, writing, "That’s the last time [I] work out with tan on btw ahahah."
Advertisement
that’s the last time a work out with tan on btw ahahah pic.twitter.com/1y291bdZYw— eve ? (@Evemallonxx) October 1, 2017
Turns out, Eve is not alone. Many Twitter users came to Eve's defense, sharing their own stories of fake tanning-gone-wrong. One user even shared a picture of her own mishap from the same pair of leggings. "Adidas [needs to] pay you for being such hardcore fan," one user wrote.
The original post has garnered 43,000 likes and almost 5,000 retweets to date — even Adidas took notice of Eve's story. The brand tweeted back, writing, "We’d say it’s fate. Way to rep the Three Stripes, Eve. We see you."
We’d say it’s fate.— adidas (@adidas) October 2, 2017
Way to rep the Three Stripes, Eve. We see you. ?
Some might call this is a fake tan fail, but we think Eve might be well on her way to a sponsorship opportunity — a big win, if you ask us.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement