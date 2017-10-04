Natasha Leggero, comedian and star of the Comedy Central show Another Period is pregnant, and she's not taking it well. Leggero made her first pregnancy appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, where she admitted that being pregnant in 2017 is very, very difficult.
"Yeah, I've had really bad cravings for drugs," Leggero told Colbert when asked about her pregnancy cravings. "This is not a good time to be sober."
Leggero's problem is this: Pregnancy requires being sober — to a recommended extent — and 2017, with all its disasters, necessitates a few social lubricants. The stand up comedian added that she may actually enjoy some drugs during her pregnancy.
"Maybe the kid will have a few glitches," Leggero joked. "But the bar's been set so low, [the kid] could still grow up to be the president."
Leggero, 43, married fellow comedian Moshe Kasher in October of 2015. The two met when they toured together, performing standup around the country. Shortly after they married, they went on a "Honeymoon Tour," also performing standup around the country. The honeymoon-style tour took the comedians to lush locations, where they would appear onstage together as a married couple. (They also performed solo acts during their honeymoon tour.)
As per a 2016 New York Times profile on the couple, Leggero joked during the Honeymoon Tour that pregnancy would be a nightmare. "You have to stop drinking in public," she joked onstage.
Then, speaking the Times writer David Itzkoff, Leggero said she'd be open to having a child.
Kasher, ever the comedian, pointed out that they could always have a kid for more material for their standup
"I’m not having it for material," Leggero told Itzkoff in response. That's probably true, but who can deny that pregnancy is unavoidably funny? Already, the comedian is getting witty about the horrors of pregnancy — and we're here for it.
