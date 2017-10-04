Leggero, 43, married fellow comedian Moshe Kasher in October of 2015. The two met when they toured together, performing standup around the country. Shortly after they married, they went on a "Honeymoon Tour," also performing standup around the country. The honeymoon-style tour took the comedians to lush locations, where they would appear onstage together as a married couple. (They also performed solo acts during their honeymoon tour.)