Presidential Besties Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Kevin Spacey Share A Tender Twitter Moment

All I need in this life of sin is this video of Julia Louis Dreyfus getting up from her seat to accept her Emmy at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This special moment was captured by her seatmate and fellow fake president, House Of Cards' Kevin Spacey, who decided to post the short clip on Twitter following the news that the Veep actress had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"From one Pres to another, you inspire our nation both on TV & in life," Spacey captioned the video. "Love to you @OfficialJLD from your seat mate #EmmyDad #BeatCancer."
Advertisement
From one Pres to another, you inspire our nation both on TV & in life. Love to you @OfficialJLD from your seat mate #EmmyDad #BeatCancer pic.twitter.com/kH7MF5MLfE— Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) October 3, 2017
Dreyfus saw the video, which showed her getting up from her seat and making a face at the camera, and retweeted it onto her own page, adding, "Can’t believe you caught this! Thanks @KevinSpacey - you go beyond the beyond as a seat mate. #fuckcancer"
Can’t believe you caught this! Thanks @KevinSpacey - you go beyond the beyond as a seat mate. #fuckcancer https://t.co/HvrWEaPHTd— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 3, 2017
Dreyfus has been vocal about her diagnoses ever since she announced it on Twitter last week.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote in a message. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supporting and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
"Julia, you're in our thoughts and our hearts," the former presidential candidate replied. "Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment."
If this video proves anything, it's how well-loved the actress is, and how she'll have people supporting her every step of the way when it comes to beating this disease. Now excuse me while I go watch it again and again.
Advertisement