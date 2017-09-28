Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. "Just when you thought..." she captioned a photo of her statement.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," her message reads. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supporting and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
This last message is poignant one, especially after the GOP's most recent failed attempt to repeal the ACA.
This past month, Dreyfus accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the sixth year in a row at the 2017 Emmys. In her acceptance speech, she thanked all the "fine and powerful funny ladies in our category ... you are superb and I adore you."
Dreyfus' multiple wins are thanks to her outstanding role as Selina Meyer in Veep, which HBO just announced would be ending after its upcoming seventh season.
"It became clear that this season should be the last season," Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."
However, it wasn't easy.
"I struggled with it," she continued. "And then it just hit me. It's hard to say goodbye to such a good thing."
Showrunner David Mandel also told THR that they didn't want things to get repetitive, so it was best to quit while they were ahead.
"It was just a very natural thing," he added. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It's bittersweet but it's right."
Our thoughts are with Louis-Dreyfus and her family at this time.
