Abby’s transformation into an object is finalized when she has sex with Vince. Considering the two sex scenes we’ve seen of Abby before, the moment should feel empowering for the character. The first time we see her in flagrante, she’s on top of her college professor, laughing at his O-face. Then, when she hooks up with her co-worker Billy (Josh Salt) in “Principle” she pushes his head down in bed for oral sex. These are two encounters Abby is unquestionably in charge of. When Abby and Vince start flirting over the prospect of having sex, she claims to have the same agency, saying, “You’re not in control of this, I am.” If that was the end of the scene, or Abby added, “And I want you now,” everything would be well and good.