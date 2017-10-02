Drake's Dad Just Got A Huge Tattoo… Of Drake

If anyone loves getting celebrities' faces tattooed on their body, it's Drake. A good look at his ink history proves this fact: He's got an Aaliyah tribute on his back, Lil Wayne's portrait on his left arm, and a collage of Sade images on his side. Yes, Drake is possibly the most low-key stan of all time, but the latest news offers a bit of a role reversal. This time, it's not Drake who got tattooed — it's his dad.
According to TMZ, Dennis Graham recently revealed his newest piece of body art, and it's massive. (Believe it when we say the reveal is more shocking than Graham's recent music video debut.) Thanks to the work of tattoo artist, Michael "Money Mike" Bowman, Graham managed to emulate his pride for his son in the most permanent way possible. Bowman shared on his Instagram the finished product: an etch of Drake's face on Graham's left arm. Why, exactly? Perhaps he is returning the sentimental gesture, considering a version of Graham's mug shot is forever inked on the rapper's arm as well.
Bowman posted to his Tumblr page to unpack the experience in full, "Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHURCH!"
No word on whether Drake has seen the tattoo yet or his feelings toward it. But if it's anything like his reaction to his father's two-piece purple suit at the Billboard Music Awards, it'll be a good one.
