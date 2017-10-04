How An L.A. Stylist Does French-Girl Hair

Fashion month — in all its trendsetting, paparazzi-packed, exhausting glory — ended yesterday with its final official show in Paris. Many of us pay close attention to the trends, designs, and political statements that come down the actual runways, but over the past few years it's turned into far more than a spectator sport.
"Nobody has time to sleep," hairstylist Anh Co Tran jokes. (He's the celeb hairstylist behind some of our favorite trends, cuts, and techniques; a L'Oréal Professionnel ambassador; and co-owner of L.A. "It" salon Ramirez|Tran.) "There are so many shows in such a short amount of time, there's hardly any down time. If we’re not getting someone ready for a fashion show, then there are dinners and lunches and parties… It’s nonstop."
The changing landscape means big business for brands, artists, and influencers — but on the inside, it's probably a little different from what you pictured. That killer leather jacket on your favorite editor? It's on loan for the day. That perfect mid-strut shot of a blogger on Paris' picturesque Champ de Mars? She walked in slow motion for the street style photogs.
The same goes for beauty: Many influencers have an entire team behind the scenes creating looks that are sure to get snapped, yes, but also tend to be more influential (and wearable) than many of the styles on the runway. Game recognizes game.
Tran and makeup artist Mai Quynh invited us along as they hit Paris Fashion Week with Song of Style's Aimee Song (with her 4.6 million followers just an IG Story away). Check out their diary — and catch plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets and styling tips — ahead.