Olivier Rousteing's Latest Balmain Show Is A Letter To His 10-Year-Old Self

In the show notes — or rather, "a note to me, twenty-two years ago" — Rousteing wrote to his younger self: "This sense of awe that you’re feeling, as you walk into Garnier’s dazzling opera house, won’t be just a one-time thing. Of course, the intensity will diminish over the years, but I can tell you — 22 years after this moment — that this same émerveillement will hit you each and every time you return. Yes, right now you might just be a 10-year-old kid from the provinces, wrapping up your first visit to the capital with a night at the opera but this is destined to become a guiding memory for you, crystalizing into another symbol of the future that you dream about — just like those music posters plastered across your bedroom walls and all those fashion editorials that you keep tearing out of magazines."