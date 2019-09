How An L.A. Stylist Does French-Girl Hair

"Nobody has time to sleep," hairstylist Anh Co Tran jokes. (He's the celeb hairstylist behind some of our favourite trends, cuts , and techniques; L'Oréal Professionnel ambassador; and co-owner of L.A. "It" salon Ramirez|Tran .) "There are so many shows in such a short amount of time, there's hardly any down time. If we’re not getting someone ready for a fashion show, then there are dinners and lunches and parties… It’s nonstop."