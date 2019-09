Sunday night marked the season premiere of our favorite unofficial business school that has provided us with what we tell our parents is an M.B.A.-adjacent degree. Shark Tank arrived in a blaze of glory with two new episodes that saw guest sharks Richard Branson and Vitamin Water and Bai marketing guru Rohan Oza, and what appeared to be a shiny new set. It now has all the more room for a kidpreneur to skateboard in. While most people will probably be talking about the moment when Richard Branson and Mark Cuban threw water in each other’s faces (really lending an aquarium feeling to the metaphorical shark tank), the most contentious part of the episode actually occurred when Cuban referred to entrepreneur Yunha Kim as a “gold digger.” Even though the billionaire walked his way back from the declaration, the term is fraught with negatively gendered connotations.