Pop Songs Gone Right With Maroon 5 — & Wrong With Noah Cyrus

So this is a track by a production duo, and the music is catchy. That's their specialty, and if the proof isn't in the pudding, ask Rihanna, DJ Khalid, Justin Bieber, or any of the pop stars they've created tracks for. What grabs my attention here, though are the vocals on the track by London singer Dyo. Funnily enough, she as a writing credit on "What Lovers Do," above, which I didn't know until I started Googling around to see where she's been all my life. Guys, I think Dyo's aesthetic may just be my aesthetic. It is not often that this musical kismet happens, but when it does you don't try to go against the stars; I'll be keeping an eye on Dyo.