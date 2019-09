Pop Songs Gone Right With Maroon 5 — & Wrong With Noah Cyrus

The song itself is great, very moody and sulky. The video is ideally shot in a graveyard because Noah's love is dead and that's where we're at. That said, I want to talk about the XXXTENTACION feature on this track. You are undoubtedly aware of the allegations of domestic abuse against him and (trigger warning on the link that follows) exactly how severe they are . Noah is far from the first pop star to have someone problematic on their track, see also Katy Perry with Migos and Lady Gaga with R. Kelly for two of the biggest controversies in recent memory. These two choose the most commonly used routes to fix the issue: Katy replaced Migos with Nicki Minaj, and Gaga straight up buried her duet and scrapped the video for it. Noah undoubtedly recorded this track well before the claims against XXXTENTACION were fully reported on. He is not in the video. But it is problematic that he's still on the track. I'd love to know if this was a decision made by her label for her. Despite being a Cyrus, she is a new artist. Either way, that's a bad look on a good song.