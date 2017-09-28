With the roles of Harley Quinn and Naomi Lapaglia on her résumé, Margot Robbie seems to have the whole blonde bombshell thing on lock. However, the actress says that she had some trepidation taking on any overtly sexy roles because she didn't think she could live up to the expectations that came with being the "hottest blonde ever."
Teen Vogue reports that a new interview reveals Robbie's insecurities and frustration with the fact that sometimes, people notice her appearance before her acting ability.
"When I was playing Naomi in The Wolf of Wolf Street, it was so high-tempo sexy. I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was 'the hottest blonde ever,'" she said in a forthcoming interview with Wonderland. "I'm clearly not the hottest blonde ever. I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think, 'Ugh! She's not that great.'"
Robbie is shedding the ultra-glam sex-on-stilettos looks of her past roles for the new film I, Tonya, a biopic that chronicles the Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan incident during the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Robbie says that Harding isn't "unattractive," but the fact is that her part in that scandal will always overshadow her skating ability. That's something that Robbie connected to, since she added that she's experienced reporters focusing more on her looks than what she puts into a role.
"All the reading, all the acting coaching, and then someone reviews the movie or interviews you and all they do is focus on the aesthetics," she continued. "You think, 'Fuck you. You've totally discredited the work I did, and it's not fair!'"
