Who Will Inherit Hugh Hefner's Fortune?

At the height of Playboy's popularity in the 1970s, Hefner was estimated to be worth around $200 million, but since then, the circulation of Playboy magazine has dropped off — and consequently, so have profits. Hefner owned 35% of the Playboy brand and the entire magazine when he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth . He also had $36 million in stocks and bonds to his name, and $6 million in a joint account "with an unnamed person." His monthly income was almost $300,000, with over $100,000 coming from the magazine.