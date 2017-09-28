It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
The "For the D" challenge, inspired by rapper GameOva Reedy, is still going strong — and even Tyga has gotten in on the viral trend.
The rapper appears in Keke Palmer's "For the D" video, which she shared on Instagram Wednesday. Some fans believe that one line he says in the clip could be a comment on Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy.
After Palmer raps some clever bars about how she's too busy "getting rich" to focus on the dick, Tyga raps about what he'd do "for that pussy." And one of his lines is, "The baby mine? Hell no, for that pussy." Naturally, fans were quick to assume the "baby" in question is his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner's rumored unborn child.
Palmer also noted in her Instagram caption that the two of them filmed the video on the set of MTV's Scream — could the rapper be making an appearance on the show?
"Going crazy on @mtvscream's set with @kinggoldchains ??? had to do it #ForThaTDChallenge — tune in March 2018!! #SCREAM (SHOUTOUT ALL MY DOUGLASVILLE HS PEEPS IN THE BACK!! They kept it liiiive.)" Palmer captioned the Instagram post.
Of course, there's no way to know whether or not Tyga was actually commenting on the pregnancy rumors. His verses were purposefully vague, though that won't stop fans from wondering what, exactly, he meant.
This isn't the first time Tyga has been rumored to comment on the pregnancy reports, either. The rapper allegedly posted and deleted a Snapchat screenshot of TMZ's report about Kylie's reported pregnancy.
