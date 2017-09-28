Madonna Opened For Amy Schumer's Stand-Up Show — Really

Madonna is used to being the main event, but for her pal Amy Schumer, she's more than happy to give up the spotlight.
According to Billboard, the material girl and newly minted skincare guru decided to accompany her BFF to a gig at New York City's Comedy Cellar and managed to get some time at the mic before Schumer dropped her set.
"And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nycomedycellar Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry thank you Amy!" she captioned the photo.
She may be more well-known for selling out stadiums, but Madonna seemed 100% comfortable performing stand-up, even though she claims that it was her first time attempting it. Schumer also posted a snapshot, which showed her impromptu opener with a huge smile.
"We'd like to thank @nycomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act," Schumer wrote.
Longtime fans of Schumer will remember another time Madonna opened up for the comedian. Back in October, she took the stage at Madison Square Garden to encourage voters to cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton before Schumer's big performance. That was before Schumer opened for the legendary singer back in 2015 at the same venue. It seems that the two can't quit crossing paths at NYC venues and paying each other back.
If the star power of Madonna and Schumer wasn't enough, the unsuspecting audience was treated to a roll-call of comedy A-listers. Unannounced additions to the roster included Aziz Ansari, Louis CK, Pete Holmes, and Jon Stewart.
