Hulu Just Made A BIG Move To Wean You Off Of Netflix

If you were saddened at the thought of not being able to stream 30 Rock for days on end, fear no more: Hulu has just announced that the fan favorite TV show will be coming to their streaming service.
The Emmy-winning NBC comedy is just one of a handful of new shows joining Hulu. Parenthood and Face Off are also coming on board, along with Made in Chelsea, a hugely popular reality show, which was previously only available to watch in the UK. Made in Chelsea spans a staggering 13 seasons, which is practically an epoch in the world of reality TV. All episodes of the show will be made available for US audiences for the first time.
In a statement, Hulu said that "following a groundbreaking licensing agreement that marked the streaming debut of iconic series Will & Grace, Hulu (which NBCUniversal is part owner of) and NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution today announced a new agreement that will make Hulu the exclusive SVOD home to all episodes of Emmy Award winning comedy series, 30 Rock, beginning October 1st...The new deal expands Hulu’s growing library of premium programming with even more hit series from the NBCUniversal Television library."
Did you catch that? Starting this weekend, you'll never have to worry about where to get your Liz Lemon fix (if you have Hulu). The quirky, bossy character has taught us so much about ourselves, our work, and womanhood. And in the meanwhile, we're looking forward to seeing Tina Fey back on TV as she'll have a recurring role on Great News, a new comedy from the creators of 30 Rock. The show is as hilarious as its predecessor. Great News premieres on September 28 on NBC.
