Hulu Just Made A BIG Move To Wean You Off Of Netflix

Did you catch that? Starting this weekend, you'll never have to worry about where to get your Liz Lemon fix (if you have Hulu). The quirky, bossy character has taught us so much about ourselves, our work, and womanhood. And in the meanwhile, we're looking forward to seeing Tina Fey back on TV as she'll have a recurring role on Great News, a new comedy from the creators of 30 Rock. The show is as hilarious as its predecessor. Great News premieres on September 28 on NBC.