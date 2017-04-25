This exchange occurs between Portia (a playing-to-type Nicole Richie) and Chuck (John Michael Higgins). The characters are rivals; though they sit next to each other at the anchor desk, they are battling for relevance. Portia is a young blonde obsessed with Snapchat, and Chuck is an old fart obsessed with anything but. The humor of the exchange isn’t about farting, per se. The joke is about a miscommunication between co-workers, but it hinges on the high status of one Very Important Political Person and the low status of one Very Despised Punchline. This is often how jokes are structured: pair two unlikely things together, and absurdity unfolds. In this case, though, Great News is playing with fire. (There’s a joke in here about gas igniting the flame, but I’ll take a prim pass.) The show combines farts, perhaps the most base activity mankind is forced to contend with, and the ever-silent Ivanka Trump, who has recently proven to be prim to a fault.