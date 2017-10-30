We're no longer hung up on simple khaki coats from the femme fatale era of Hollywood, nor do we need another thin, belted option in obvious reds and grays; but added embellishments like skirt pleats, satin finishes, and oversized shoulders? Those we'll take. From Topshop to J.W.Anderson, we're stealing Britain's best designers and showing off their spins on the classic trench. Feel free to grab a cup of tea while you shop the reinvented trench coats ahead, we've got you covered.