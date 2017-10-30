Some of the best weather-battling trends have emerged across the pond: wellies, tartan everything, and more notably, the trench coat. While the Brits have excelled at keeping the classic well, classic, there's been a surge of alterations to the silhouette that feel like a breath of fresh air.
We're no longer hung up on simple khaki coats from the femme fatale era of Hollywood, nor do we need another thin, belted option in obvious reds and grays; but added embellishments like skirt pleats, satin finishes, and oversized shoulders? Those we'll take. From Topshop to J.W.Anderson, we're stealing Britain's best designers and showing off their spins on the classic trench. Feel free to grab a cup of tea while you shop the reinvented trench coats ahead, we've got you covered.