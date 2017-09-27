Converse’s Latest Collaboration Is Very Fashion-y

Despite reports that Colette, the coolest retailer in Paris will close its doors come December, the iconic concept store hasn’t slowed down on stocking the latest innovative collaborations. On Tuesday, Converse and Sacai x Fragment teamed up for the first time ever on an original collection that will be sold exclusively at the shop.
The collaboration, which launched on September 25, is part of a larger rollout for the department store with the Japanese brand, dubbed “Jardin Sacai,” that features limited-edition clothing, accessories, and speciality items like coffee and home furnishings.
As for the sneakers, the limited-edition Chuck Taylor All Star 70 are available in white and black. According to a press release, the shoes feature the Sacai logo, a stitched patch detail, the Chuck Taylor All Star circle that’s standard for the brand, and another cute touch, heel tags that read “Sacai” and “Frgmt.” They will be available for adults and children for $155 and $103, respectively. Click ahead to see the shoes.