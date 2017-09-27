Converse’s Latest Collaboration Is Very Fashion-y

As for the sneakers, the limited-edition Chuck Taylor All Star 70 are available in white and black. According to a press release, the shoes feature the Sacai logo, a stitched patch detail, the Chuck Taylor All Star circle that’s standard for the brand, and another cute touch, heel tags that read “Sacai” and “Frgmt.” They will be available for adults and children for $155 and $103, respectively. Click ahead to see the shoes.