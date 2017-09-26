Story from Pop Culture

This Battle Of The Sexes Star Has A Savage Response For Paparazzi Who Shame Women

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: J. Countess/WireImage
You go, girl. Natalie Morales, star of Battle of the Sexes, is confronting sexism both onscreen and off.
We've all seen paparazzi photos boasting a look at a celebrity's "wardrobe malfunction." Morales, however, is not here to be shamed by creepy paps, one of whom snapped an upskirt pic that made its way onto the internet. (Umm, seriously, disgusting.)
In a series of tweets, the actress — whom you may also know from shows like Girls, Parks and Recreation, Trophy Wife, and 90210 — shared her outrage with her followers, and once you read this thread, you'll likely be pretty steamed about the whole thing, too.
"So someone sent me photos of me having what they called a "wardrobe malfunction" at last weekend's premiere of Battle of the Sexes..."
"which was one of the happiest moments of my life thus far. These are pictures they PURPOSELY took up my skirt TO GET A SHOT of my vag"
"These are photogs who go to red carpets to take photos of women.. to what, embarrass them? Because they have bodies under clothes?..."
"So you're gonna come to an event that I've waited my whole life for, that I'm super proud of, to try and exploit my body? For your gain?"
"Not that it would be ok at any time, but you know, this specifically, is a red carpet, so I'm there for you. There's a silent contract.."
"I'm there to promote my movie, you're there to take pics you can sell. Pics I'm POSING for, that I've agreed to."
"Pictures of my face and body, covered in whatever way I see fit. I didn't pose for you to angle your camera up my skirt. And yeah,"
"It's a high-ass slit because I like the way my leg looked & I wanted to get me some of that Angie look, but I wasn't showing you my bits"
She also added that she actually wasn't showing any skin — not that it in any way excuses the behavior of the paparazzi.
"Also, JOKES ON YOU, I was wearing skin colored underwear so you can't actually see my bits. But if you could? I wouldn't be embarrassed"
"But YOU should be. What a disgusting, horrifying job you have."
As Morales explains, a person should be allowed to wear whatever they want without being afraid of a photographer violating her body. Famous or not, what the paps did in this case is anything but okay — and good on this actress for calling them out.
