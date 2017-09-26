So someone sent me photos of me having what they called a "wardrobe malfunction" at last weekend's premiere of Battle of the Sexes... 1/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
.. which was one of the happiest moments of my life thus far. These are pictures they PURPOSELY took up my skirt TO GET A SHOT of my vag 2/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
These are photogs who go to red carpets to take photos of women.. to what, embarrass them? Because they have bodies under clothes?... 3/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
So you're gonna come to an event that I've waited my whole life for, that I'm super proud of, to try and exploit my body? For your gain? 4/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
Not that it would be ok at any time, but you know, this specifically, is a red carpet, so I'm there for you. There's a silent contract..5/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
I'm there to promote my movie, you're there to take pics you can sell. Pics I'm POSING for, that I've agreed to. 6/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
Pictures of my face and body, covered in whatever way I see fit. I didn't pose for you to angle your camera up my skirt. And yeah, 7/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
It's a high-ass slit because I like the way my leg looked & I wanted to get me some of that Angie look, but I wasn't showing you my bits 8/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
Also, JOKES ON YOU, I was wearing skin colored underwear so you can't actually see my bits. But if you could? I wouldn't be embarrased 9/— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017
But YOU should be. What a disgusting, horrifying job you have. 10/10— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 26, 2017