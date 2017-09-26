While all of this is disturbing enough, the rest of the episode makes the complete omission of any meaningful response to Donna’s death, or a simple explanation, even more troubling. As you can tell by the title, "Civil Ceremony" is actually about Kendra marrying her international boyfriend Chale Witt (Ryan Cartwright). This is a moment many young women look forward to spending with their mothers. Yet, Kendra barely mentions she wishes Donna could be there during the anxiety-ridden day. She doesn’t even say it when Remini’s character Vanessa, who has been made the female lead this season, gives the bride-to-be an powerful speech about love and marriage. It's the kind someone's mom gives them. "Thank you for being here," Kendra says. It would make character sense for her to continue, "Since my mother can’t be." No such addition is made.