Leah Remini Reunites With Kevin James After Lead Actress Fired

Sorry, Kevin, but we can't actually wait to get to the bottom of this big sitcom shakeup.
Hayes, who played Kevin James' wife Donna on the show, will no return for season 2. The 41-year-old actress confirmed the news on Twitter this weekend, just one day after she shared news about the sitcom's season 2 schedule.
"True, I've been let go from the show," Hayes, who also starred on Worst Week and Childrens Hospital, tweeted to her followers. "Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."
The exit coincides with the network's announcement that Remini, who starred opposite James on King of Queens for nine seasons, has been made a series regular. Remini, who also hosts the A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, guest-starred as police officer Vanessa Bellucci in the show's season 1 finale.
The outspoken Scientology critic celebrated her new gig on social media.
"Dreams do come true," she said of the news, adding that she was "grateful" and "blessed."
TVLine reported that the sitcom, in which James plays a retired cop with three children, is pursuing "a new creative direction." CBS is clearly banking on its ability to mine James and Remini's onscreen chemistry, but it's currently unclear if their characters will be paired up romantically.
Does Donna leave? Is she being killed off? Is Kevin James getting yet another hot wife? We'll find out when season 2 returns on September 25.
