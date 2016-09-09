But otherwise, I was a little underwhelmed by the pilot — aside from the above examples, it wasn't as funny as I'd hoped. The episode is only half an hour, but the scenes feel like they drag a bit, and the relationship between Adlon's Sam and her kids isn't quite believable. Plus, a few of the comedic bits feel a tad forced, like when Adlon is caught googling "mature lady porn" and her middle daughter walks in, or when her oldest daughter asks her for help getting "organic" pot. It could very well be that I didn't connect with the pilot because I don't have kids, so maybe I just couldn't relate. But I felt like my lack of connection went beyond relatability, and was more about a lack of chemistry on screen and some writing that landed with a thud.



Not to mention the show shares the same issue I have with a lot of other TV series these days: There were no brown faces, save for the man working the sound booth at the recording studio where Sam does voice-overs, and the guy working at the office supply store. Of course. I'll give Adlon the benefit of the doubt and hope that some minority characters might show up later in the season, but the initial view of her character's world is pretty homogenous. Would it really be so far-fetched if maybe one of her kids' friends were Black, or perhaps one of the women auditioning with her for a role could be Latina? With all of the discussion about women and diversity in Hollywood lately, it's hard to believe the thought completely slipped Adlon and the creators' minds.



Still, I do believe Better Things has potential. There is a sweet scene when Sam and her daughter fall asleep together in bed, and Aldon is truly convincing as an overwhelmed mother whose main tool to battle stress is sarcasm. I'll stay tuned for the rest of the season, if only because I'm an Adlon fan, and I love that she and the team are telling a different type of story — and bringing more women both behind and in front of the camera. More power to them; I just hope to see more diverse women show up in those places, too — and maybe some funnier jokes.