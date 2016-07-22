"This is something we talk about a lot for headlines," Flaherty said via email. "Is it reductive to only differentiate a project because it's 'female' instead of 'male'? But with Better Things, I was drawing a direct parallel between the male version of this story in Louie — Louis CK's [sic] character struggling as a single dad — and the new version: Pamela Adlon's character struggling as a single mom. I wanted to highlight in the headline that this was going to be a show told through a woman's lens, because that's immensely important — and appealing."



I definitely see Flaherty's point and can relate as a writer — especially about the importance of celebrating that this is a story told from a woman's perspective. And I'm probably guilty of making similar comparisons myself in the past. But the more it happens, the more I realize that simply labeling an awesome new show starring and and co-created by a woman as the "female version" of something else diminishes the importance of the project (and is perhaps even a little condescending). So I, for one, will aim to stop falling into this pattern, and I hope other pop-culture lovers will, too. After all, a show told from a woman's perspective doesn't have to be the "female version" of something else — it can just exist, completely on its own.



Check out the trailer for Better Things — which premieres September 8 on FX 8 — below.