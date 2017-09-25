A Disney princess just walked down the aisle in real life. Frozen star Idina Menzel took to social media to announce that she married her longtime love Aaron Lohrs, and it sounds like a fairytale come to life.
Before Menzel was crowned ice queen in Disney's animated hit, she was a Broadway star who was the leading lady in Wicked and appeared in the original production of Rent. In fact, it was in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent that she worked with her now-husband, who also had a role in the Chris Columbus film.
At the time, Menzel was married to fellow Rent co-star Taye Diggs, with whom she shares one son, Walker Diggs.
It was Walker who, appropriately, walked his mom down the aisle on her magical day.
"Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special," the former Glee actress wrote on Instagram, along with a photo slideshow of the big day.
Though Menzel and Lohr met over a decade ago, they only got engaged a year ago.
"As if this week couldn't get any better I have wonderful news...my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It's a beautiful time," Menzel shared almost a year ago to the date she would go on to marry Lohr.
As if this week couldn't get any better I have wonderful news... my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It's a beautiful time.— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 23, 2016
Menzel clearly loves celebrating the good things in life. Last month, she implored her followers on Instagram to dream big, sharing a throwback pic from her childhood alongside one of her Frozen character.
"It's never too early to #DreamBigPrincess," penned the Enchanted star in her caption.
Fortunately for Menzel, she no longer has to dream of her best life — she's already living it.
