You probably know Taye Diggs as a particularly crush-worthy star of stage and screen. But Diggs is also an author of children's books. And while promoting his latest release, Mixed Me, he shared some interesting thoughts about his son Walker's racial identity.
In an interview with The Grio, Diggs explained, "I don't want my son to be in a situation where he calls himself Black and everyone thinks he has a Black mom and a Black dad. And then they see a white mother, they wonder, Oh, what's going on?" Walker is Diggs' son with Idina Menzel (and if you have't heard her adorable "Let It Go" story about him yet, you're welcome).
Diggs also shared some thoughts on diversity in Hollywood, particularly on the inclusion of dark-skinned actors and actresses onscreen. He said, "I want to get to the point where, at any point in time, you will always see a Morris [Chestnut, his co-star on the Fox show Rosewood] or a Taye, or a beautiful, Black, dark-skinned woman."
It's clear that the more diverse the TV landscape gets, the better it will be for actors of color and for the audience. And with more children's books and media explaining different racial identities to the next generation, it's likely Walker's peers will easily understand his mixed-race background.
