Milan Fashion Week just wrapped up, and one familiar face still seems to capture the heart (and lens) of our favorite street style photographers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to consider Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert an OG street star, as she was peacocking for the camera long before having your photograph taken became a big business. Maybe one of the reasons everyone loves her is that you can always tell she's having as much fun in front of the camera as she is with her fashion (and that's a lot of fun!).
“Let's say fashion is a fun business that should be taken very serious,” Engelbert tells Refinery29. “Dressing up is meant to be fun and playful. As long as you love it and feel great wearing it, that will show and that is what is most important. Dress for yourself and in what makes you happiest and you will reflect that to the world.”
Now, she’s channeling everything she knows into a pop-up shop at Bergdorf Goodman, (complete with taking over the windows) where she's curated all of the items, which include a capsule collection of T-shirts inspired by her new coffee table book, Gio-Graphy: Fun in the Wild World of Fashion. “She makes ‘chic’ cheeky, and the most revered fashion her playground,” Linda Fargo, the SVP of Women’s Fashion and Store Presentation at Bergdorf's said in a press release. “Secretly, I want to come back in my next life as Gio, but for now, with Gio_Graphy I can get as close as possible to what it’s like to take a fashionable riot of a ride through her irreverent life in her stylish pockets!”
Though the pop-up shop ends Monday, you can still get your fix when the book hits shelves in November. In the meantime, we asked Engelbert for her personal favorite street style looks in recent memory. Click ahead for some next-level outfit inspiration.