30 Perfect Looks To Copy This September

September is kind-of funny. It's hot and humid, but it's also breezy and cool. Some days you're wearing a bathing suit as a body suit and denim shorts; others you're breaking out your go-to black turtleneck and thinking how is it already this time of year? It can be confusing, but there's also something really exciting about such transitional weather: It allows for creative layering and interesting fabrics, and helps you get the most out of the pieces in your wardrobe.
Ahead, you'll find a wide array of outfits to help inspire the month ahead — there's front-tie blouses and khaki pants, printed mini skirts and gingham, velvet midi skirts and structured blazers. It may seem like a somewhat random amalgamation of looks, but hey, that's September weather for you. And if there was a time to really go for it and wear your crop top over a button-up or furry slides with a printed pajama set, it's now.