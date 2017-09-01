30 Perfect Looks To Copy This September

September is kind-of funny. It's hot and humid, but it's also breezy and cool. Some days you're wearing a bathing suit as a body suit and denim shorts; others you're breaking out your go-to black turtleneck and thinking how is it already this time of year? It can be confusing, but there's also something really exciting about such transitional weather: It allows for creative layering and interesting fabrics, and helps you get the most out of the pieces in your wardrobe.