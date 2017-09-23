Audrina Patridge's Ex Corey Bohan Fires Back At Her Divorce Claims

After just 10 months, Audrina Patridge's marriage to Corey Bohan is over — and the divorce is getting heated. The former Hills star was granted a temporary restraining order after accusing Bohan, a motorcycle and BMX rider, of domestic violence. She has since claimed in court papers obtained by E! News that her estranged husband has refused to vacate her property, which she says is owned by her alone and covered by a prenup. Bohan, according to a new court filing, has also allegedly added cameras to the property "to keep [Partridge] under surveillance."
Now Bohan is having his say. People reports that he denies Patridge's allegations that he is keeping her home and personal belongings "hostage."
Bohan's response to Patridge's court filing claims that her father and brother have been "harassing" him by showing up at the property, "trying to instigate a fight." He also disputes the number of cameras installed, which he says she knew about months before their split.
While Patridge — who has a 13-month old daughter, Kirra Max, with Bohan — has an order keeping her ex at least 100 yards away from her home, vehicle, and workplace, he disputes that this applies to the property in question. Patridge and their daughter moved in with her parents earlier in the month, a move she claims was precipitated by Bohan's abusive behavior. He is now arguing that the order protects her parents' home, and not the home where they lived as a family. He continues to live in the property, and says he pays for maintenance and utilities.
"[Patridge] is ignoring the fact that the temporary restraining order is a stay-away from her current home, which is at her parent’s home, not the family residence,” he claims, according to documents obtained by People.
According to E!, Bohan says he is unable to afford an attorney and is seeking support from Patridge. He has also accused her legal team of purposely setting a court date that falls on the same day he has visitation with daughter Kirra, suggesting that a child custody battle may be brewing.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
