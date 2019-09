Audrina Patridge's Ex Corey Bohan Fires Back At Her Divorce Claims

While Patridge — who has a 13-month old daughter, Kirra Max , with Bohan — has an order keeping her ex at least 100 yards away from her home, vehicle, and workplace, he disputes that this applies to the property in question. Patridge and their daughter moved in with her parents earlier in the month, a move she claims was precipitated by Bohan's abusive behavior. He is now arguing that the order protects her parents' home, and not the home where they lived as a family. He continues to live in the property, and says he pays for maintenance and utilities.